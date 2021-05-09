Ryan Reynolds pens down teary Mother’s Day note to Blake Lively: You’re the heart & soul of every moment

Ryan Reynolds recently wrote a sweet note to Blake Lively to commemorate Mother’s Day, scroll down to see what he said.

There’s a lot happening in the world right now with the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown that followed. What comes as sunshine on a cloudy day is Mother’s Day this year, many are celebrating the day in any way they can. Many celebrities have taken to social media to wish the mother’s in their life a happy Mother’s Day. Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds also joined the list and wished the mother of his 3 kids, Blake Lively.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.” Along with the sweet caption, the Green Lantern star also posted a cute new selfie of Blake and himself.



For the unversed, the couple met while filming the movie in 2010 on the sets of The Green Lantern, but didn't begin dating until 2011. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 at a former plantation in South Carolina. The couple is parents to three beautiful angels – James (6), Inez (4) and Betty (1)

Credits :Instagram

