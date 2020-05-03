Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for his 'Bubba' aka Red Notice co star Dwayne Johnson

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to wish his Red Notice co-star Dwayne Johnson on his 48th birthday. The actor also shared a hilarious update on the Netflix project.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend. The actor has been practising social distancing with his family amid the Coronavirus crisis in the world. Although there wasn't a party, several Hollywood stars reached out to the actor and wished him on his birthday. One of the stars was Ryan Reynolds. The two actors star in Netflix's upcoming movie Red Notice. The duo, along with Gal Gadot, was filming the upcoming release before the COVID-19 crisis shut down Hollywood.

Sharing a picture from the sets of the movie, Reynolds wished his "Bubba" on his birthday. Along with the wish, he revealed 50 percent of the filming is done. He joked that the movie would have been completed if it weren't for the duo's goofiness on sets. "Today is @therock’s birthday. There’ll be a lot of well wishes for him. He deserves it. This year, we fulfilled a lifelong dream: shooting exactly half a film called RED NOTICE before being promptly shut down. Had we not spent 90 percent of our time laughing, we might have finished it in time. Happy Birthday, Bubba," his wish read.

He also took to Twitter and said, "He may have gone through puberty in the womb, but he was born with a heart of solid gold. One of the best guys on earth. Happy Birthday to my friend, co-star and ribbon dance professor, @therock." Dwayne replied, "Appreciate you, mi amigo. And all our ribbon dances under the pale moonlight Tumbler glass."

Appreciate you, mi amigo. And all our ribbon dances under the pale moonlight https://t.co/ThfK6xk09K — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Dwayne celebrated his birthday with a hilarious throwback picture. He retweeted a photo of himself from his teenage years to reminisce the good ol’ days. He shared the photo with the caption, "Kickin’ puberty’s a** at 15yrs old with a medallion, boom box, white shorts clearly too tight and a porn mustache," before adding "Jesus."

