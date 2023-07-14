Ryan Reynolds plants a sweet kiss on wife Blake Lively's head as she visits Deadpool 3 sets

Ryan Reynolds is currently shooting his high-anticipated movie Deadpool 3 with his co-star Hugh Grant in the United Kingdom right now. Reynolds was in for a sweet surprise when Blake Lively , his wife paid him a visit on the set. What happened after that is all things romantic.

Ryan Reynolds gives a sweet forehead kiss to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively who are parents to four children, are known for their sweet playful form of banter love on the internet. But recently when Lively paid Reynolds a visit on the set of Deadpool 3, the couple was seen sharing a sweet forehead kiss. According to photos reported by Hollywood Life, Reynolds, who was in his Deadpool suit minus the face mask, had his sunglasses on. He had his arm wrapped around Blake who was dressed in a simple comfortable outfit with no makeup. She wore a white shirt, tank top, and blue jeans holding what looked like a water bottle.

The couple rarely ever indulge in physical public displays of affection in situations like this, but fans were able to witness a truly sweet moment.

The Sweet family life of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Recently Lively, an actor, and entrepreneur, launched her own alcohol brand called Betty Booze. Announcing her brand through an Instagram post she joked, "BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years."

The actor added, "But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy." In an interview with E! News in 2020 she discussed how much she loves being a mom, "I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I’m just obsessed with my kids. So, yeah, I think it’s gotta really be worth it to take me away."

Reynolds shared the same sentiment as Lively when he was accepting the Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. He said, "Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, my hope, my happiness." The actor continued "I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

Ryan is currently busy shooting the third installment of the successful Deadpool franchise. The fans of the anti-hero, as well as the Marvel universe, are waiting with bated breath for 2024 February, when the film is set to hit the big screen across the world.

