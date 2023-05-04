Ryan Reynolds preferred Wrexham FC open bus tour over Met Gala 2023; here’s what we know

Ryan Reynolds could have attended the Met Gala 2023, but instead, he celebrated the historic promotion of Wrexham FC. Thousands of fans gathered on the streets to see the triumph tour and celebrate the club's promotion to the fourth division of the English Football League. The club's return to the EFL after a 15-year hiatus was cheered by a huge number of fans. Supporters from New Zealand and the United States were among them.

Reynolds, in particular, was ecstatic to be in the Welsh capital on the first Tuesday in May. Wrexham’s co-owners were seen enjoying their club’s record-breaking season on an open-top double-decker bus. Reynold shared a picture on his Instagram and captioned it What an unforgettable evening in Wrexham celebrating both @wrexham_afc and @wrexhamafcwomen gaining promotion and winning their leagues. BONKERS."

There were three buses in total with Wrexham's men's team, who were celebrating their National League title win, Wrexham’s women's team, who gained promotion to the Genero Adran Premier by winning their play-off final, and Hollywood owners on board. They left around 18:15 BST and made their way through the city due to the huge number of people who wanted to show their support. As the buses approached, the streets through the city center were lined with red shirts, and the sounds of horns became louder.

About Wrexham football club

Wrexham football club was purchased in February 2021 by "Deadpool" actor Reynolds and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star McElhenney. WFC is the world’s third-oldest professional football team and is also famed as the oldest club in Wales. The football association has been honored several times, including the Welsh Cup, the FA Trophy in 2013, and the Football League Trophy in 2005, to name a few.

