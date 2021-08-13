Ryan Reynolds REACTS to critics ranking his new film Free Guy; See what he said

Actor Ryan Reynolds recently reacted to critics rating his new film Free Guy! The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter today and wrote to Rotten Tomatoes who critiqued his latest flick, Free Guy. “#FreeGuy (86%) joins the ranks among the best action comedies ever,” the outlet reported. “Whoa,” Ryan simply reacted with a quote-tweet.

If you didn’t know, features Ryan as an NPC named Guy who accidentally discovers that he’s a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline. The sci-fi action comedy also features a cameo from late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek! Ryan recently talked to E! News about Trebek's cameo, saying that he was blown away by Alex's willingness to act despite his cancer fight.

Free Guy was planned and filmed before Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020. Ryan said “We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed,” he said. “Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that.” Ryan also recalled that Alex was in the planning stages of a new charity project before his death. “Even right up shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch,” he says. “This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end.” Ryan added, “Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that’s for sure.”

