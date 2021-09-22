Ryan Reynolds REACTS to Gerard Butler's comment about his movies; Find out

Ryan Reynolds understands how to play the game even when he's not in Free Guy. Recently, after Gerard Butler revealed in an interview with UNILAD that he hasn't seen any of Reynolds' films, the Deadpool actor reacted with surprise. "Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what Free Guy is?" Reynolds jokingly posted on Instagram, following a tweet with a title containing Butler's comments. Reynolds also highlighted his own tweet in the picture, which occurred to appear underneath the story on his timeline.

He went on to mention his and wife Blake Lively's recent pledge to match contributions to the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and wrote, "Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater, and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf? *Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance."

Check out his post here:

For those of you who don't know, Butler recently admitted,, "I actually don't know what Free Guy is," as his co-star Alexis Louder (who appears alongside him in his latest film, Copshop) explained to him that it's Reynolds' latest. "Oh s--t, is it?," Butler continued. "I don't watch Ryan Reynolds' movies."

However, the subject of Reynolds' work came up earlier this month during Butler's interview with UNILAD, when Butler's 2009 film, Gamer, was compared to Reynolds' newest game-centered film, Free Guy. As per E! News, Butler portrays a death row inmate who becomes involved in an internet game in which contestants may manipulate human people as participants. Meanwhile, Reynolds plays a bank teller who discovers he is a non-player in an open-world computer game in Free Guy.

