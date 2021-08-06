Ryan Reynolds RECALLS final phone call with Jeopardy host Alex Trebek: This guy was really made of good stuff

Ryan Reynolds has never stopped being a true fan of Alex Trebek. While speaking to E! News, the actor, 44, discussed the late ‘Jeopardy!’ host's cameo in his new movie Free Guy. Recalling the entire shoot with Trebek, Reynolds said that his shots were taken after the movie was ‘completely done and dusted and completed.’ Further stating how enthusiastic and hardworking Trebek was, the Deadpool actor said he was ‘kind enough to jump in’ and help the production with a cameo scene.

“Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that,” said Reynolds. Taking to this Twitter on the day Trebek had passed away in November last year, Reynolds had penned down a heartfelt note for the late actor letting his fans know of how ‘gracious’ and ‘funny’ he was. “Alex Trebek was kind enough to do a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring, and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will,” the actor wrote.

In the interview with E! News, via ET Canada, Reynolds also opened up about becoming friends with Trebek during his final days before he passed away due to pancreatic cancer. He revealed to have kept in touch with him over the phone about a charity initiative that Trebek was interested in launching. “This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end. Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that’s for sure,” Reynolds added.

Free Guy is slated to hit American theatres on August 13.

