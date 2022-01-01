Ryan Reynolds, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis and more mourn demise of legendary actress Betty White

Betty White, the beloved Golden Girls star, died at the age of 99, only three weeks before her 100th birthday. White, who completed a more than 80-year career by becoming America's geriatric sweetheart after Emmy-winning performances on television sitcoms, is claimed to have died of natural causes at her home on Friday morning, according to Daily Mail.

Sadly, the news of her death startled everyone, especially Hollywood stars. While Ellen Ellen DeGeneres took to her twitter and wrote, "What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us." Viola Davis wrote, "RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings." Meanwhile, Kathy Griffin and Ryan Reynold penned down an emotional tribute.

Take a look at celebrity tributes here:

Reese Witherspoon also penned a hearfelt tribute as she wrote, "So sad to hear about Betty White passing." However, Betty White left a tremendous legacy as a comedienne, actor, author, animal rights activist, and one of the first female television pioneers. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement issued to People. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White, who had no children, was known for advocating for animal rights. She once turned down a role in the film 'As Good as It Gets' because of a scene in which a puppy was thrown down a garbage chute.

