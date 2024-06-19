Ryan Reynolds Refused To Do Deadpool 3 If Shawn Levy Skipped The Sequel; Here's Why

Ryan Reynolds is all set to return to the big screen in his astonishingly witty red spandex suit as a superhero. In almost a month, Reynolds would be back in his much-anticipated release, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman. But did you know Ryan Reynolds wouldn’t have returned to the Deadpool universe if it wasn’t for Shawn Levy?

In a recent interview with Deadline, the sensational director Shawn Levy revealed that Reynolds only wanted to make Deadpool 3 if he made it. He also said that Reynolds thought Levy was going to refuse, but as we know, fortunately that didn’t happen, and the two legendary actors and directors collaborated on Deadpool 3, releasing on July 26, 2024. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy had previously worked together on The Free Guy and The Adam Project.

ALSO READ: Will There Be A Deadpool & Wolverine Part 2? Director Shawn Levy Finally Has An Answer

Shawn Levy reveals Ryan Reynolds refused to make Deadpool 3 if he wasn’t part of the sequel

Ryan Reynolds was not going to return to the universe of Deadpool without director Shawn Levy, with whom he had previously worked on Free Guy and The Adam Project. For the uninitiated, Tim Miller and David Leitch directed the first and second Deadpool films, respectively.

When the third Deadpool film (Deadpool & Wolverine) was ultimately greenlit, Reynolds chose Levy to direct. In an interview with Deadline, Shawn Levy opened up about how Reynolds only wanted to make a sequel if he directed the film.

Advertisement

Levy revealed, "He said that over ten years ago. Ryan told me on the Adam Project set that he only wanted to work on Deadpool 3 if I directed it. And I remember him saying, 'I know, I know, you'll say no.' And I say, 'I'm not going to say no." I am definitely saying yes."

Levy also spoke about meeting Reynolds for the first time and said it took a while before he met the Deadpool star. But when they first met to discuss Free Guy, it was evident that they had both had good careers, but we had met at the appropriate time. He then said they were old enough to recognize a true story when they stumbled upon it and refused to let go.

What is Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy's Deadpool and Wolverine about?

Deadpool & Wolverine is a forthcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics characters Deadpool and Wolverine. It is produced by Marvel Studios, Maximum Effort, and 21 Laps Entertainment and released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is set to be the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a sequel to Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

Advertisement

Shawn Levy directs the picture from a script he co-wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The much-anticipated film stars Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively.

The plot revolves around Wolverine, who is healing from his injuries when he runs into Deadpool, a loudmouth. Then the two superheroes work together to defeat a common enemy. Meanwhile, the film is all set to release on July 26, 2024, in theaters.

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: All Easter Eggs You Missed In The Latest Trailer