Ryan Reynolds refuses to have Vancouver street named on him; Jokes about what people will say if traffic sucks

Ryan Reynolds recently reacted to an online petition for having a street named after the Deadpool star. Scroll down to see his hilarious response.

Ryan Reynolds had a hilarious reaction to a petition wanting to rename a street in his honour. The petition was launched by Vancouver’s The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean on 104.9 KiSS radio and declared the Deadpool actor “Vancouver’s favourite son” who “deserves to have a street named after him (or at least a lane). It’s time.” The online petition also revealed why they were urging the city to consider it, saying that “we feel for all he’s done for the community, he’s entirely deserving of a street named after him.”

It even cites the recent donation that he and wife Blake Lively made to Covenant House. While tons of Twitter users signed and expressed their excitement about the possibility, Ryan wasn’t exactly a fan of it. “Very kind but hard pass,” he wrote, when he caught sight of the petition going around. “If traffic sucks everyone will say, ‘Ryan Reynolds is a mess’ or ‘Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.’”

If you missed it, back in August, Ryan opened up about what he’s watching at home during the pandemic. While urging youngsters, especially young Canadians, to stop going out and partying during the pandemic Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds revealed what he’s doing at home to stay busy. The 43-year-old Green Lantern actor answered a call to action from British Columbia Premier John Horgan and revealed that he’s watching a hit show by wife Blake Lively at home during the coronavirus pandemic. “I love parties. My favourite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That’s a party,” Ryan revealed while poking fun at Blake and urging people to stay home.

During the hilarious exchange, John asked for the star to call youngsters and encourage citizens to stay home and stop the spread of the virus. “I’m not sure it’s a great idea, frankly. I don’t think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir. Unless it’s plastic surgery, which — a lot of people don’t know this — but I used to be Hugh Jackman,” Ryan joked in his voice memo in response to Horgan on social media.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively can't believe she's still married to Ryan Reynolds; Reveals unusual cake the birthday boy wanted

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×