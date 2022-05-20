Ryan Reynolds reminisces 'beautiful' moment when his brothers 'saved' him from their father

On the first episode of David Letterman's Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Ryan Reynolds opened up about a time when his brothers stuck with him and backed him up against his "scary" father. Reynolds has previously shared details about his complicated relationship with his father who passed away in 2015 after suffering from Parkinson's disease.

As per ET, Reynolds recalled how his brother reacted when the actor revealed that he wanted to pierce his ears, "My brother said, ‘You’re going to die. You’re going to show up at dinner tonight and there will be a messy stabbing death because Dad is going to take one of the utensils and stab you." However, the Deadpool actor went ahead with his plans ignoring his brother's warning and showed up to dinner with piercings in his ears. Reynolds recounted, "I get to the dinner table and I remember sweat was dripping down my lap and I’m looking down and I can feel his gaze hit me."

The Free Guy actor went on to disclose, "He mutters some swear word under his breath, and I look up and I look around and I see that all three of my brothers had gotten an earring to sorta save me." As Letterman exclaimed, Reynolds remarked, "Yeah, one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen in my life."

Meanwhile, Reynolds has been open about his fractured relationship with his father. His wife, Black Lively was the one who encourage the actor to patch things up with his father before he passed away. The couple even named their first daughter after Reynolds' father, James.

