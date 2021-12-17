Ryan Reynolds removes ALL trace of Chris Noth from social media amid accusations of sexual assault

*Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault*

After 2 women and actress, Zoe Lister-Jones accused SATC star Chris Noth of alleged sexual assault, Peloton and Ryan Reynolds have both removed all content connected to their viral commercial with the Sex and the City alum. All of Peloton social media has been scrubbed from any mention of the 67-year-old star. After the allegations were reported, Reynolds, 45, also removed his announcement about his marketing firm’s collaboration with the Sex and the City star.

Speaking to US Weekly on the situation, the exercise equipment company–Peloton stated, “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

The statement from Peloton came moments after THR released the story by two individuals claiming they were sexually assaulted by Noth. One of the women, who was called Zoe in the story, detailed how Noth allegedly “rape[d] her from behind” after they met in 2004. Zoe claimed that the Golden Globe nominee “laughed” when she requested he put on a “condom” during the painful encounter.

“I realized there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment [in the same building]. I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was,” she said, adding that she went to the hospital after the incident. Another woman, who went by Lily, recalled that after meeting the actor in 2015 in NYC at a nightclub, Noth allegedly “was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.”

On his part, Noth denied allegations via US Weekly. He said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

