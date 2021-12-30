Ryan Reynolds requests media to ‘stop exploiting past relationships’ for this HILARIOUS reason

Ryan Reynolds recently reacted to Betty White’s candid reaction about the actor crushing on her. If you didn't know, Ryan has gushed over the 99-year-old, who portrayed his on-screen grandmother in The Proposal several times. Back in January 2019, the Green Lantern actor took to social media to wish Betty on her 97th birthday. The actor hilariously wrote: "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special. Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."

Now, ahead of her 100th birthday, White jokingly commented on Reynolds' crush and told People magazine: "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One." After the article came out, Reynolds couldn't help but react hilariously! He tweeted: "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

People magazine's tribute to Betty White comes just days ahead of her 100th birthday and Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, actually took part in the honour. Reynolds also said that he’s been Betty’s fan "for as long as I can remember." He also told the magazine: "I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages. which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates."

In other news, the iconic Hollywood veteran is gearing up to turn 100 on January 2022. Reflecting on the milestone, Bett said: "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing." Talking about her jolly nature, White said: “I got it from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive." And when asked the secret to her diet, White joked: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

