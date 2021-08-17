Ryan Reynolds reveals Blake Lively's MAJOR contribution to Free Guy; Credits her as 'essential part' of it

Ryan Reynolds' latest film Free Guy is receiving a lot of positive buzz and the actor is crediting its success to wife Blake Lively. Reynolds in a heartwarming post lauded her for being an "essential part" in making the film and revealed how she contributed "emotionally and creatively" to it by sharing an adorable photo with her.

Ryan took to Instagram on Monday, August 16 to share an Instagram story where he posed a cute photo along with his wife Blake. With the adorable photo, Reynolds wrote a sweet note thanking his wife for her contributions to his latest film Free Guy and sweetly attributed its success to her.

Sharing a note that was appreciative of Lively, Ryan wrote, "Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively.She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife."

Check out Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post here:

Reynolds' Free Guy stars him alongside Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery. The film also boasts of a major cameo from one of Marvel's biggest stars and as per Reynolds' revelation in his Instagram post, it was thanks to his wife Blake that it happened.

Free Guy has been released in US theatres and has managed to gain good critics responses. The film revolves around Reynolds' character finding out that he's a background player in a video game. The Shawn Levy directorial has also already received a green light from Disney for a sequel which was confirmed by Ryan in a tweet last week.

