Ryan Reynolds Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Initially Had Different Title: 'We Have To Change...'

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that his latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Deadpool & Wolverine, initially had a different title. Reynolds shared that the project was supposed to be titled Deadpool & Friend. In the movie, he plays Wade Wilson / Deadpool alongside his co-star and friend Hugh Jackman, who depicts James Logan Howlett / Wolverine. Read on further to know more details!

Ryan Reynolds discusses the reason behind changing original Deadpool & Wolverine title

Ryan Reynolds and his co-star Hugh Jackman appeared as guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. The actors appeared on the show, where they both playfully trolled each other and talked about their longtime friendship and their latest superhero film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Jackman interviewed Reynolds during the show, and he made a surprising revelation, noting their superhero film had a different title, saying it was "originally called Deadpool & Friend."

The Proposal actor explained that they first launched the trailer at the Super Bowl, and the title got leaked saying, because of "the son of bi***es on the internet, and people f***ing hated that title." He added, "We were not feeling so good about that anymore, and it went with the trailer that we were showing," but it was a "perfect" title with the first piece of material they had out there.

The actor further mentioned that he and director Shawn Levy had been sitting in the editing room for months, and they called everybody at Disney and Marvel and said, "We have to change the title, and they were like, ‘Well, no guys. It launches tomorrow.'" Reynolds said they convinced them to change the title, saying, "I will never call this movie 'Deadpool & Friend.' And they did it. They really changed the title."

Hugh Jackman says Ryan Reynolds is an 'incredible writer'

During their candid conversation on the show, Hugh Jackman said his co-star Ryan Reynolds, who co-wrote the screenplay for Deadpool & Wolverine, is "an incredible writer." After his remarks, Reynolds admitted that writing for Jackman's character Wolverine was "one of the scariest things I’ve ever done in my life."

He explained that although he likes writing, he found it very challenging to write for Wolverine, saying the character "got a legacy there that is really, I mean, one of the most, I think, one of the most iconic legacies in all comic book movies."

Meanwhile, Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters. Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfadyen, Rob Delaney, and Karan Soni, among more talented stars.