Ryan Reynolds REVEALS he gets repeatedly mistaken for Ben Affleck at a pizza place: I've never corrected them

Cases of mistaken identity occur all the time, and celebrities are no exception. Ryan Reynolds, star of Red Notice, revealed in an interview with the Dear Hank and John podcast that he is frequently confused with Ben Affleck at a pizza joint in New York's East Village.

The 45-year-old actor explained that he's been going to the same place for years to get a slice, and they've continued to mix him up with the Gone Girl star. "There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years," he shared as per E! News. "They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed." He further said, "I do everything normal like everybody else," Reynolds added. "They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J.Lo is and I'm like, ‘great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go."

However, another challenge Reynolds has faced is that people mistake him for the other Canadian Ryan, Ryan Gosling. When a listener asked him to explain the difference, the actor had an interesting response. "Years ago, I used to play fast and a little loose more on Twitter. These days, I'm a little bit more reserved," he shared when recalling a similar question on social media. "I said, ‘Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a [expletive]."

Meanwhile, when he isn't getting mixed up with the Good Will Hunting actor, Reynolds is working on a slew of upcoming projects. He recently finished filming two projects: The Adam Project, in which a man travels back in time to seek help from a 13-year-old version of himself, and Spirited, a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

