Ryan Reynolds REVEALS that he’s watching Blake Lively starrer Gossip Girl at home during the pandemic

In a hilarious exchange with John Horgan, Ryan Reynolds urged youngsters to not go out partying and stay home. The Deadpool star also joked that he’s partying at home by watching Blake Lively starrer Gossip Girl at home during the pandemic.
While urging youngsters, especially young Canadians, to stop going out and partying during the pandemic Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds revealed what he’s doing at home to stay busy. The 43-year-old Green Lantern actor answered a call to action from British Columbia Premier John Horgan and revealed that he’s watching a hit show by wife Blake Lively at home during the coronavirus pandemic. “I love parties. My favourite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That’s a party,” Ryan revealed while poking fun at Blake and urging people to stay home. 

 

During the hilarious exchange, John asked for the star to call youngsters and encourage citizens to stay home and stop the spread of the virus. “I’m not sure it’s a great idea, frankly. I don’t think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir. Unless it’s plastic surgery, which — a lot of people don’t know this — but I used to be Hugh Jackman,” Ryan joked in his voice memo in response to Horgan on social media.

He added, “Young folks in B.C., they’re partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it too.”

 

“It’s terrible that it affects our most vulnerable. B.C., that’s home to some of the coolest older people on Earth,” Ryan continued, listing a few notables from the area, including his mom. “My mom, she doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day.” 

 

“She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs Robinson on. She is insatiable,” Ryan joked. “I hope young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other.” “Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable,” he concluded.

 

