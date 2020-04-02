Ryan Reynolds reveals he's 'mostly drinking' during lockdown as he is in quarantine with Blake Lively and kids

Owner of Aviation Gin, Ryan Reynolds says he's drinking and passing time at home as he remains in self-quarantine with wife Blake Lively and their 3 daughters.

Ryan Reynolds and his family too are practising social distancing like many others as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to infect people across the globe. While most parts of the world are under lockdown, Ryan Reynolds is as clueless as us and is doing all it takes to pass time at home. The actor is in self-quarantine along with wife Blake Lively and three daughters.

The Deadpool star recently joined Stephen Colbert in a video chat on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show and revealed how he has been keeping up with social distancing and what all the actor is doing at home to keep boredom away. "We're doing a lot of home-schooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience," Ryan said.

When asked about himself, Ryan Reynolds revealed, "I'm mostly drinking." Being the owner of Aviation Gin, it is given that Ryan Reynolds would definitely try his hand at some quarantine cocktails. In times like these, the actor doesn't compromise on his style. "Tomorrow, Blake is going to give me a haircut," he told Stephen Colbert and admitted that he is very excited about it.

Besides, Ryan and Blake have also been doing charity to help the needy in times of Coronavirus pandemic. The couple has donated $1 million to food banks in Canada and the US, as well as $400,000 to New York City hospitals. Ryan's brand Aviation American Gin has also pledged to dedicate a part of their sales to help out-of-work bartenders during the social distancing phase in view of Coronavirus spur.

