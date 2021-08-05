Ryan Reynolds REVEALS his pick between a solo Deadpool film or MCU debut with the Avengers squad

Ryan Reynolds recently appeared as Deadpool alongside Marvel's character from Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi's Korg in a video to promote their upcoming film, Free Guy. The duo's reaction video was considered by many to mark the entry of Deadpool into the Marvel universe and in a recent interview with Comic Book, Reynolds spoke about what he expects from his character's next appearance and what is he looking forward to more, a solo debut in MCU with Deadpool 3 or team project with Avengers.

While discussing whether he is open to star in a team-up project or would prefer to debuting Deadpool in his own project, the actor said, "I think both are pretty warranted. I think you're always gonna zig when everybody's expecting you to zag when it comes to that character. As long as Disney's open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it's all great."

Considering how Deadpool is a starkly different superhero than what we have seen in Marvel before, after Disney's acquisition of Fox's movie and TV assets, Deadpool falls under the former now.

While talking about making Deadpool character's interesting with every appearance, Reynolds called his superhero act, "an anxiety inducing tightrope walk." Adding further, he said, "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

As of now, the release date of Deadpool 3 hasn't been confirmed yet though it was revealed by Feige that will be the only R-Rated movie that will come from the studio.

