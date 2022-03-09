Ryan Reynolds reveals how his father's death inspired an emotional scene in The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently said that his father's death inspired an emotional scene in his upcoming film, The Adam Project. Reynolds plays time-traveling pilot Adam Reed, in the upcoming movie, who, after crash-landing back on Earth in 2022, encounters a younger version of himself, portrayed by newcomer Walker Scobell.

However, as per Screenrant, director Shawn Levy, recently warned prospective The Adam Project viewers to brace themselves for the film's emotional moments, teasing that Reynolds will deliver "one of his greatest dramatic performances ever," and that the actor brought impressive "emotional authenticity" to his The Adam Project role.

Now, the actors of The Adam Project disclosed their personal ties to the film's subject in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, and Reynolds said that the loss of his father inspired a line in the film. At one scene, the adult Adam runs into his mother (Garner) in a pub, and the remark in question is, "boys always come back for their mamas," according to the actor. According to Reynolds, this scene is closely related to real-life situations, such as when his father died and he and his brothers rushed to assist their mother.

Reynolds said, as per Screenrant, "I'm one of four boys and it was just like this circling the wagons around my mom. We really all came back for her in a way that I know was incredibly meaningful to her. And to this day she still talks about it." Meanwhile, when The Adam Project releases on March 11, audiences can expect to watch Ryan Reynolds' strong, real-life-inspired performance.

