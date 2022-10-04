Ryan Reynolds REVEALS how nervous he was to unveil Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return in Deadpool 3
Ryan Reynolds shared, "I think it's something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing [Deadpool and Wolverine in Deadpool 3] up on the big screen, and that's what we aim to do."
If we weren't already "X-cited" enough for Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman left Marvel fans squealing with joy when it was revealed in a now-viral video that Wolverine is coming back in the upcoming Shawn Levy directorial. In an interview with Forbes, Reynolds shared his excitement and nervousness when it comes to his good friend coming out of character retirement as Wolverine in the highly-awaited threequel.
"I couldn't be more excited. I mean, especially to do it this way. Ultimately, I get to work with some of my closest friends in the world and that doesn't happen every day working in this business," Ryan Reynolds gushed about Hugh Jackman before adding how "thrilled" he is for the same. When it comes to the nerves attached to such big reveals, Reynolds confided, "I've been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now. It's one of those moments where you're hitting send or a tweet or a post - your hand is shaking when you're messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that. It's been amazing."
And Ryan Reynolds echoed the same sentiments as MCU fans when it comes to Wolverine's return in Deadpool 3: "I feel the same way that the fans do, though. I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it's something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that's what we aim to do."
Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 releases on September 6, 2024.
