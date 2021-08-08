Ryan Reynolds REVEALS new details about Deadpool 3 filming; Says ‘We’re actively developing it’

Deadpool alum Ryan Reynolds recently revealed some exciting new details about the 3rd instalment of the film while promoting his new film Free Guy. During a chat with Collider, Reynolds, who essayed the role of Marvel anti-hero--Wade Wilson, was asked about the chances of “Deadpool 3″ filming in 2022. To which Ryan promptly replied: “The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that.”

“I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape.” He added, “What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70 per cent.”

After explaining that he has “no sense of time”, Reynolds went on to say of the eagerly anticipated flick, which is currently under development with writers Lizzie Molyneux and Wendy Molyneux: “It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great.”

“They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

These comments by Ryan come following those of the film’s creator Rob Liefeld, who previously said that a third movie might not happen at all. He previously blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on it after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney. For the unversed, the first “Deadpool” was released in 2016, followed by 2018’s “Deadpool 2”.

