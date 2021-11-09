Ryan Reynolds REVEALS why he was 'terrified' about raising a son: We love having our girls

Ryan Reynolds recently explained in an interview why he was initially concerned about the potential of having a baby boy. During an interview with Access, the 45-year-old actor discussed his love for becoming a father to three children. Reynolds has three children with wife Blake Lively: James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

"I would not have it any other way," he says, adding, "When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know. I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away," Ryan said as per PEOPLE. Meanwhile, The actor also discussed relating with his Red Notice co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot since each of them has three children. Gadot, 36, is the mother to Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Danielle, 4 months, while Johnson, 49, is the father of Simone, Jasmine and Tia.

"But Dwayne and Gal and I, we talk a lot about that, and there is a sort of shared experience there that I think is worth noting. We love having our girls," added Reynolds as per PEOPLE. Reynolds and Lively have been dating since 2010, when they met and co-starred in Green Lantern. After a year of dating, they married in 2012.

Meanwhile, Reynolds told PEOPLE at the premiere of Red Notice last week that he wants to spend a lot of time with his kids during his forthcoming little sabbatical from filmmaking.

