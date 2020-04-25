Ryan Reynolds roped in to feature in a time travel movie helmed by Free Guy director

Ryan Reynolds is all set to collaborate with director Shawn Levy for a time travel film after their latest project Free Guy. Read on to know more.

Ryan Reynolds recently collaborated with filmmaker Shawn Levy for comedy-science fiction film Free Guy and they are all set to collaborate for another project. The makers have not yet disclosed any details about the project, other than the fact that the film will revolve around time-travelling. According to a report by ComicBook, the only thing we know about the film is that during the course of the movie, Rayan’s character will try to go back in time to seek help from his teenage self.

His project has been in works at Skydance since 2012. It was initially titled Our Name is Adam and it was reported that Tom Cruise was in talks to play the lead role which will now feature Ryan. Earlier this year, Free Guy was delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Even though multiple Hollywood projects are currently suffering amid the deadly pandemic, the upcoming film is expected to begin filming later this year. In order to promote social distancing, the production of various films, serials and television shows was put on hold earlier this year.

This has even taken a toll on the film releasing in 2022. The latest films to get affected are Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2. It was recently announced that the sequel of Marvel’s Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 2016 film has been pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022. Meanwhile, Sony has decided to delay the release of its Tom Holland starring upcoming Spider-Man film. The film which was earlier scheduled to release in July 2021, will now hit the movie theatres in November 2021. ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman jokes he is worried about Blake Lively; Says Quarantine with Ryan Reynolds 'Must Be Brutal'

