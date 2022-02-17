Ryan Reynolds rubbishes rumours of Deadpool's cameo in Doctor Strange 2: I’m really not in the movie

Ryan Reynolds has stated that Deadpool will not appear in the next MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Strange 2 is planned to release in May, far later than its original spring 2021 release date, and anticipation is building rapidly.

Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will make his comeback in the Sam Raimi-directed picture, after his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange is dealing with the nastier side of the multiverse this time, as a frightening new opponent emerges. Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor all appear in Doctor Strange 2. Doctor Strange 2 basically blew up the internet this week thanks to the release of its latest teaser. Multiverse of Madness, like No Way Home, has been speculated to have a slew of cameos from previous Marvel films.

The clip seemed to corroborate some of those theories when Patrick Stewart's voice was heard chatting to Stephen, clearly implying he's reprising his role as Professor X. Many interpreted this to mean that Reynolds' Deadpool will finally make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2, but the actor is hoping to put an end to such speculations. Reynolds claimed to Variety during a special screening for his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project that he is not in Multiverse of Madness. "I'm not in the movie," he explained. On being asked again, he replied, "I'm promising, I'm not in the movie."

Reynolds' statements will, undoubtedly, have little meaning for Marvel fans. Few would forget Andrew Garfield's repeated denials of being in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only to suit up alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire onscreen. Reynolds might be following in the footsteps of Marvel stars who have made lying a second ability. If there is one certainty right now, it is that Deadpool will enter the MCU at some time in the future.

ALSO READ:Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer: Major X-Men cameo teased; Wanda's evil side unleashes