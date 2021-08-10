Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively never gets credit for helping him with scripts; Blames the ‘inherent sexism’

Ryan Reynolds recently appeared on SiriusXM and during a candid chat opened up about how his wife and actress Blake Lively isn’t given enough credit for his on-screen successes. The 44-year-old actor then said: “She’s helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes,” Ryan shared, adding that she’s “really talented, multihyphenate kind of person.”

Ryan even looked back and recalled how many of the contributions attributed to him were actually ‘thanks to Blake!’ “There’s a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake; Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say] ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible,’” he shared.

While Ryan does tell the makers of the films that Blake worked on them, the credit eventually ends up going to him. “Maybe it’s cause there’s inherent sexism in the business,” he mused. “I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that, Blake wrote that not me. That was her.’ And it’s like, they still, later on, repeat the story as ‘I wrote it.’"

In other news, last week, Ryan opened up about his and Blake’s kids’ names being featured in Taylor Swift’s songs. During an interview on SiriusXM, Reynolds reacted to Taylor’s song. Saying that the couple trusts Taylor ‘implicitly’ in regards to the singer's choice of using James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty’s, 2, names in her song. "The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly...She's very sensitive to any of that stuff. And the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names,” Reynolds told Sirius XM.

