Ryan Reynolds says daughters helped him open up about mental health concerns: It’s important to talk about it

In a recent interview, actor Ryan Reynolds expressed his views on the importance of speaking about mental health concerns. Check out the details.

In a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds has expressed his thoughts on discussing and starting a conversation on concerns related to mental health. In a chat with ET, the actor opened up about dealing with anxiety and feeling alone and ‘at the absolute bottom’ and also addressed his struggles with it publically. During the conversation, the actor talked about de-stigmatizing the concept of mental health for his three daughters and becoming a model for them. He emphasized the importance of speaking about the struggles people go through.

Amid the interview, the actor said he is trying to become a ‘model’ for his children, James, Inez, and Betty, and explained that it’s a part of parenting. He expressed that the house he grew up in wasn’t modeled for him. Elaborating that while his parents weren’t neglectful, they came from a different generation and have a different perception when it comes to mental health. He explained that in order to overcome concerns around mental health, one needs to voice their struggles.

“So I think when people talk about it, I don’t necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it’s important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free,” he added.

During the discussion, the actor said that he hopes his story inspires people to speak about their struggles. “And even though we might be in two completely different fields or we might have two completely different lives, it connects us in a way,” he added.

Also Read| Ryan Reynolds marks Mental Health Awareness Month with note about his anxiety; Hugh Jackman calls him brave

Share your comment ×