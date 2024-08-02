Ryan Reynolds Says He’s ‘Obscenely Proud’ of Blake Lively As She Launches New Brand; Deets Inside

Ryan Reynolds is head over heels for his wife Blake Lively and the actor is not afraid of letting the world know. This time, as Lively gears up for the release of the much-awaited big-screen adaptation of It Ends With Us and launches her own brand, her husband jumped in to congratulate her on her new endeavors.

"I’m obscenely proud of this woman. She’s been working on @blakebrownbeauty for 7 years,” Reynolds mentioned in his story, ”And the result is exactly what you’d expect from a hyper-obsessive, detail-addicted, uncompromising quality control genius.” The Deadpool actor then quipped about how he had only found out that Lively’s surname was Brown. The latter’s father’s last name was Brown until he married her mother Elaine Lively and adopted hers instead. Her hair brand is an ode to her father.

"My dad took on Lively and I've only ever been called Blake Lively, but Blake Brown was on my birth certificate and then would show up in legal documents here and there,” she said, explaining the story to reporters in the event to celebrate the launch of her brand.

Reynolds and Lively both are up for some mass-loved projects; the former is making strides as he brings back the much-adored Deadpool to the big screen with Deadpool & Wolverine. The film stars Hugh Jackman as the titular Wolverine, who unites with his “to-be pal” to save the world. The film has been well received by the audience, with it racking up a rating of 8.2 on IMDb and more than 120,000 votes.

Advertisement

Lively, on the other hand, is set to star as the lead, Lily Bloom, in It Ends With Us, which borrows from a novel by the same name by Colleen Hoover. Alongside her stars Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan, the project is scheduled for a theatrical debut on August 9.

The two make up Hollywood’s most coveted duo, and Lively was seen attending the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine's custom Versace bodysuit, which screamed team Deadpool. She was seen alongside pal Gigi Hadid, who was seemingly repping Team Wolverine in a yellow leather two-piece suit.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans Thanks Ryan Reynolds For 'Making It All Happen' Amid His Return As Johnny Storm After 17 Years