Ryan Reynolds shares a CUTE snap with his dog Bax on a trampoline; Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu drops an EPIC comment

Ryan Reynolds has always been a dog dad! So much so, that despite being trolled by wife Blake Lively for his adorable wish on dog Bax’s birthday, the Free Guy actor took to his social media platform to post a snap adoring his dog while both of them are on a trampoline, and Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu has the most epic reaction to it!

In the adorable picture that he posted, Reynolds and dog Bax are sitting on a trampoline while the actor can be witnessed adoring his dog! “I don’t know where rage like this comes from,” Reynolds captioned his post, while being slightly sarcastic as the picture is anything but them being in ‘rage.’ The comment section saw no chill, as the actor’s fans and friends instantly gathered around to appreciate the beautiful picture which has already garnered 2 million likes (and counting!)

Take a look at Ryan Reynolds’ post:

The most entertaining comment, however, is from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Star Simu Liu who couldn’t control his urge to be in the picture even if that meant him the ‘trampoline’ that both Ryan and Bax were sitting on. Liu definitely hinted at Ryan and his friendship with this comment, where he wrote, “What I would give to be that trampoline.”

Fans know that the two of them have been friends for a long time. Liu, while poking fun at the Deadpool actor had also released an apparent ‘diss track’ on him where he took a few digs at Reynolds’ unpopular movie Green Lantern and took to commenting on Reynolds’ Sexiest Man Alive Award which he received a long time back!

