Ryan Reynolds Shares Final Production UPDATE About Deadpool And Wolverine Before Action-Comedy's Theatrical Release

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are soon to reunite on the big screens as their iconic characters in Deadpool and Wolverine. While the film is nearing its release, Ryan Reynolds shared a major update about its final production process. The actor revealed that the movie is out of production, which means the much-anticipated Marvel movie is ready to hit theaters.

Putting up an Instagram story, Reynolds shared a personalized message crediting all the hard work put into making a cinematic marvel. The Marvel star put up a picture of himself with the director, Shawn Levy, and stated that it felt like a “million years of hard work.”

What message did Ryan Reynolds share after the post-production of the film?

Putting up a picture of himself and the director of Deadpool and Wolverine, The Proposal actor wrote, "And that's all she wrote for post-production. It feels like a million years of work went by in a blink. Sitting next to this guy made it all so sweet. Hard to walk away."

Ever since the announcement of the Marvel film, fans have been eagerly waiting for Deadpool and Wolverine to hit cinemas. Moreover, a fascinating comeback of Jackman in the original yellow and blue suit served as a cherry on top of the movie.

The first previews of the film were released at the Super Bowl game. To add to the promotions for the movie, the makers also introduced Wolverine popcorn buckets, as promised by Kevin Feigh at the Cinema Con in April.

Deadpool and Wolverine is considered a comeback movie for Marvel Studios.

Why is Deadpool and Wolverine important to Marvel Studios?

In the past year, Marvel could not work its charm on the audience with the release of She-Hulk and Thor: Love and Thunder. The studio faced backlash for using poor VFX and picking up uninteresting storylines for the movie. As of today, the Reynolds-Jackman movie’s previews and trailers have kept the fans hooked on the idea as they look forward to what is next to come.

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26.

