Ryan Reynolds shares a post to celebrate Deadpool's 6th anniversary; Blake Lively & Hugh Jackman REACT

Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share a post in honour of his superhero character, Deadpool's first film's release from six years ago. To celebrate the sixth anniversary, the actor dropped a series of photos on Instagram that included some fun BTS moments as well. The actor first appeared as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009.

Although the actor received his own film as Deadpool in 2014 and later its sequel Deadpool 2 in 2018. The actor is all set to return for a third film in the franchise soon. To mark the sixth anniversary, the actor wrote, "Six years today. Iron Anniversary. #Deadpool1"

Reynolds' post received comments from his wife Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman among others. While Blake Lively left heart-eye emojis on the post, Jackman in comments wrote, "well isn't that special."

As for Ryan's upcoming Deadpool 3, the film will release under Marvel after Disney acquired Fox in 2019 and brought X-Men, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four under the control of Marvel Studios.

Check out Ryan Reynolds' post here:

Recently, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld spoke about being "nervous" about Deadpool 3 considering it is now being produced by Disney. During his interview with The Big Thing, he said, "Do I trust that Disney’s gonna make an R-rated movie? Can you wake me up in two years and show me that it worked?" The third instalment of Deadpool is all set to hit the screens in May 2023.

In the meantime, the first look of Reynolds' other upcoming film, The Adam Project starring him alongside Mark Ruffalo was released recently. The film will be streaming on Netflix. The actor also has two other big releases with the streaming platform which are the Red Notice sequels.

