Ryan Reynolds SPOILS major celebrity cameos from Free Guy in his new post thanking his 'incredible pals'

*Spoilers Alert* Ryan Reynolds' latest film Free Guy is enjoying huge box office success in the US and before hits the screens in India and other places, the actor seems to have given away some major spoilers relating to it. In his new Instagram post, Reynolds shared pictures with five major celebrities who will be seen making cameos in the film as he thanked them for coming on board for it.

While it was earlier revealed that Free Guy will have a cameo by a major Marvel star, it was confirmed by Reynolds' recent post that it is none other, Captain America star Chris Evans. Among other Holywood stars who have also guest-starred on the film, include Hugh Jackman, Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski.

Sharing a note of thanks to these incredible actors for joining Free Guy, Reynolds wrote, "This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. "

Check out Ryan Reynolds' post Here

Recently, Ryan also shared a post crediting his wife Blake Lively for the success of the film as he revealed how she contributed to it in a big way and revealed how it was her idea to cast the Marvel star for a cameo.

Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery in key roles. The film not only received positive reviews from critics but has also been enjoying a great box office run in the US. As per Variety, the film opened to a solid USD 28.4 million during its opening weekend at the US box office.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds suggests HILARIOUS title for Free Guy 2 amid sequel rumours following HUGE box office success