Ryan Reynolds to star in Paul King’s upcoming film about the challenges of parenting: Report

The global coronavirus has slowed down many things but actor Ryan Reynolds is unstoppable. While the entertainment industry is at a standstill, Ryan has his next movie role lined up already. According to reports by The Wrap, the 43-year-old actor will star in an upcoming parenting comedy and monster movie. The untitled film will be directed by Paddington director Paul King and will be based on a New Yorker short story from Saturday Night Live writer Simon Rich.

Ryan will be playing a dad dealing with the everyday challenges of family and raising kids. The only problem is, he has to raise his children while living through the ongoing Great Monster Uprising reports the publishing house. The film’s script titled--Everyday Parenting Tips was released in the New Yorker this past May.

This news comes in the light of the actor giving an update on the third installation of his much-loved film Deadpool. Last week, Reynolds took to his social media platforms to share a spoof video of Unsolved Mysteries TV series. The video features montages of the first Deadpool movie and marked five years since the footage from the movie leaked online. Reynolds went ahead and joked that he has been occupied in finding the leaker which has led to the delay of Deadpool 3. The actor posted the video with the caption, "It's why the next Deadpool film is taking so long. Still trying to solve this. Happy Leakaversary."

