Ryan Reynolds starts diversity initiative amidst the Black Lives Matter movement: Report

Actor Ryan Reynolds has reportedly launched his own diversity programme by the name of The Group Effort Initiative. Scroll down for details.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 01:34 am
According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds has launched a self-financed diversity and inclusion program called The Group Effort Initiative. As part of the program, Reynolds will use his own salary to pay and house about 10 to 20 trainees on his upcoming project. The recruits will be “black, indigenous, other people of colour or who are from marginalized communities across the age spectrum, giving them real-life film experience.”

 

The trainees will reportedly spend their days on set and learn from the best in an effort to lead them to a career in the film industry. “I’ve had a front-row seat to the immense talent of so many artisans, storytellers and experts,” Ryan said in a statement. “Being a member of a film crew is a special experience — but that privilege hasn’t been extended to everyone. There’s a ton of untapped talent out there. This action is the right thing to do, but it’s worth noting that inclusivity will also make our industry stronger and more dynamic. We will tell better stories.”

 

Back in May, Ryan and his wife Blake Lively made a big donation to the NAACP to support the Black Lives Matter movement. The married couple opened up about the donation on their social media platforms and said: “We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is,” Blake and Ryan started.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

They continued on, “We’ve been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us. We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become. They’ve led us to huge avenues of education. We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously.” “That’s the least we can do to honour not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when the camera wasn’t rolling.” 

 

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter, Getty Images, Instagram

