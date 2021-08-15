Ryan Reynolds suggests a HILARIOUS title for Free Guy 2 after Disney hints at a sequel possibility

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy may be getting a sequel and the actor seemed to confirm the same in the most hilarious ways. On Sunday, Ryan took to Twitter to share a tweet hinting at the Free Guy sequel as he mentioned that Disney seems to have given it a green light. Considering Reynolds' sense of humour, the news was announced in the snarkiest of manner and to top that, he even made a hilarious title suggestion for the second part.

Sharing an update on his film's sequel status, Ryan wrote, "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo! #irony." Along with his tweet, he shared a GIF of Taika Waititi from the film where he's seen saying, "Albuquerque Boiled Turkey."

Adding a second tweet, Reynolds mentioned that he wants the Free Guy sequel to have a title that says, "If it isn’t called, “Albuquerque Boiled Turkey” we’ve failed." It looks like Reynolds' emotions were echoed by director Shawn Levy who quote tweeted Reynolds’ tweet, adding, "Yuuuuuuuup."

Free Guy starring Reynolds, Waititi, Jodie Comer and Joe Keery received positive responses from critics. It also happens to be the only Disney movie to be distributed by 20th Century Studios which is having an only theatrical release.

The film mainly grabbed attention for its unique plot which revolves around Reynolds character playing a non-playable video game character named Guy in a popular game called Free City. Comer and Keery star in the roles of the game’s programmers in the film.

