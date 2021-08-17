Ryan Reynolds supports #FreeBritney with THIS cheeky poster amidst Britney Spears’ conservatorship drama

Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to support pop-star Britney Spears’ #FreeBritney movement amidst her conservatorship. During the ongoing promotions of his film Free Guy, Reynolds showed his support for the Toxic singer via Instagram story. Making a play on his movie title, Reynolds wrote "Free Gal" on the movie poster and switched out the coffee cup he holds in his right hand for a flag with Spears' face on it.

Reynolds’ support for the pop singer comes in the wake of a major win for Britney in the conservatorship. Just a day prior, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, filed legal documents stating that he's willing to step down as the conservator of her estate. In documents obtained by ET, Jamie stated that he is willing to step down as conservator of her estate "when the time is right," adding that he wants to work with the court on an orderly transition.

Additionally, in a statement to ET, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called Jamie's decision to step down "a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice."

Back in 2018, Ryan’s wife and actress Blake Lively also spoke about her love for Britney. After turning heads in a beaded Atelier Versace gown at the Met Gala in 2018, the 30-year-old actress switched things up by wearing a sparkly Versace plaid mini skirt with matching thigh-high boots and a white button-up. And according to Lively herself, the look was an ode to the Baby One More Time singer. "The only reason we went to after-parties was so we could just change clothes," Blake told Vanity Fair. "The theme was Catholic . . . the [red carpet look] was more historic, you gotta do a Catholic schoolgirl [for the after-party]. Any way I can get Britney woven in. There’s actually a funny picture with me and [director] Reed [Morano], we look like a Britney tribute show.”

