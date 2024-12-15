Ryan Reynolds Talks About Giving ‘Normal’ Life To His and Blake Lively’s Children; ‘I Try Not To…’

It’s a known fact that Hollywood celebrities’ kids live fairly different and luxurious lives than other children but it appears that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have their priorities straight when it comes to parenting. The actor talked about how they try to give their four children a “normal” life, despite their parents being popular celebrities.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds shared that they try to give their kids as “normal a life as possible.” He added, “I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood.”

The Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed that he and his wife, Lively, both grew up in a “working class” and he recalled that when his children were very young he used to say or think that he would have never had a gift like that when he was a child or he would never had that kind of “luxury of getting takeout.”

He then talked about his realization, “that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry. They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy.

The Green Lantern star further talked about his children’s already being empathetic, which assures him that he and his wife are doing fine when it comes to parenthood. However, he did mention that his kids growing up way differently than he grew up.

He told the outlet that when he was a child, he would just “suck it up”, get out of his house and be back by sundown, which he cannot even imagine now.

For the unversed, A Red Note star and It Ends With Us actress have four children together– James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.

