Ryan Reynolds TEAMS UP with Will Ferrell to show off their vocals in a viral TikTok harmony trend; WATCH

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are showing off their singing skills. Reynolds, 44, shared a hilarious video on social media on Monday, showcasing his voice for a recent TikTok challenge. The Deadpool star was singing Mika's 2009 hit song "Grace Kelly," repeating the chorus each time while he harmonized with himself. Ferrell, 54, then appears in the video belting out a funny falsetto while Reynolds seems perplexed before rejoining in.

Check out his hilarious post here:

"Late to the Grace Kelly Tik Tok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical," Reynolds captioned the post, hinting at the two stars' joint project. However, many fans laughed in the comments section, urging the actors to release more duets and collaborate on an album. The viral tiktok challenge was even approved by Octavia Spencer, Jeremy Renner, and Jordin Sparks. Spirited, a modern rework of Charles Dickens' 1843 classic book A Christmas Carol, is presently in production for Ferrell and Reynolds.

As per PEOPLE, Reynolds will play a version of the crotchety protagonist Ebenezer Scrooge, while Ferrell will play the Ghost of Christmas Present. Spencer and Sunita Mani both appear in the musical film. Interestingly, Reynolds tweeted about his anticipation for the AppleTV+ project when shooting began over the summer. However, no release date has been set for the film.

"Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell," he wrote in July, going on to joke, "You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds … " he tweeted at the time. However, both actors have appeared in a number of Christmas films. Reynolds featured in the 2005 Christmas romance comedy Just Friends (from which he just recreated a sequence on TikTok! ), while Ferrell played the titular character in the 2003 film Elf.

