Ryan Reynolds tells what's truly ‘priceless’ to him; Jokes ‘I’d be an idiot not to say my children’

​​Ryan Reynolds recently spoke to ET Canada and opened up about the most important aspect of his life--his family. While promoting his new film Red Notice, which he stars in alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gald Gadot, the 45-year-old Deadpool actor explained how the film is all about finding treasure. When asked what is truly treasured and priceless to him, Ryan said: “Priceless? I mean, I’d be an idiot not to say my children,” he joked.

If you didn’t know, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are parents to daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. The actor continued his appreciation and said: “I would do anything for my kids. Anyone who knows me knows that I will forsake sleep when I’m travelling somewhere. Usually, I try to get back the same day so I can put them to bed and that kind of stuff. So I would do just about anything for my kids."

Later on in the interview, the star also got candid about his co-star Johnson, who has been named the Sexiest Man Alive. “What makes Dwayne the sexiest man alive? Honestly, it’s the vulnerability he has,” Reynolds said. He also added: “He has access to a great wellspring of his own vulnerability, and I love that about him. It’s also a wild juxtaposition from his kind of persona as this ultra-macho kind of overly, you know, everything sort of bigger is better. But, on the inside he’s incredibly vulnerable and, and that’s something I think is really beautiful.”

