Ryan Reynolds thinks the Sexiest Man Alive title will be 'wasted' on Paul Rudd; Here's why

Paul Rudd was named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 on November 10 and netizens have given the magazine's pick a big thumbs-up. Rudd's industry friends such as Seth Rogen, Mark Ruffalo and more were quick to comment and congratulate him but the funniest reaction came from none other than Ryan Reynolds. The Red Notice star showed off his humour as he joked about the title getting "wasted" on Paul Rudd.

During an interaction with Today, Ryan Reynolds spoke about Paul Rudd's humble attitude despite being named the Sexiest Man Alive and said, "I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him" Adding further as to why he thinks it will be a wasted opportunity, the actor said, "He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize this opportunity."

Ryan who himself was named the Sexiest Man Alive back in 2010, mentioned that he would handle it very differently today than how he did back then. Joking that he won't leave his family, the Red Notice star further painted a funny picture of what he would do saying that he would roam the world clutching his "dog-eared People magazine" and sow his wild oats like "sort of nude, magical gardener."

Among other actors who also reacted to Rudd's title included his Avengers: Endgame co-star Mark Ruffalo who wrote on Instagram, "Is that Paul Rudd…#sexiestmanalive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man. I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title."

