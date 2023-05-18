Ryan Reynolds told Wrexham star to put shirt on around wife Blake Lively; Here's why

Wrexham AFC co-chairman Ryan Reynolds revealed that he told Wrexham star Ollie Palmer to cover himself up when his wife and family are around. The Deadpool actor often pays a visit to The Racecourse ground with his wife Blake Lively and meets players in the dressing room after matches. Whenever the couple has gone to check on the players, they are greeted by shirtless star striker Ollie Palmer.

Why does Ryan Reynolds tell the Wrexham star to put a shirt on around his wife Blake Lively?

Reynolds has a rule for Wrexham FC players: Wear a shirt when you’re talking to his wife. In the episode of Fearless in Devotion podcast. The actor revealed that, “Every time we've come as a family we've come over and we have a walk down to the dressing room. Ollie is always the first one to walk out, completely shirtless, to have a conversation with my wife. I'm like Ollie put a f**king shirt on and come back out to speak to her like a gentleman.”

Keeping his topless habits aside, Palmer is loved by the co-owner of the UK soccer team, Ryan Reynolds, as he once praised the athlete and said, “Ollie is one of the best guys I know though, really funny, and I'm thrilled for him and his clothing brand. It's nice to see that take off.”

About Ollie Palmer

The 31-year-old professional footballer, Ollie Palmer, plays as a striker for National League club Wrexham. Palmer's clothing line, the proceeds of which went to the club's Community Trust, has made him a beloved figure in the local community. In an interview last year, Palmar said, “I’m excited, this is something I’ve been working on for the past five months with my business partner. WXM Clothing is a brand affiliated to the town of Wrexham, North Wales, and historically the football club which is why we decided to bring out the Wxm 1864 range.”

Is Blake Lively now obsessed with Wrexham FC?

Though Lively initially disagreed with Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's decision to buy the North Wales team, she has subsequently demonstrated her support by going to several games, including one against York City back in March. Even this year's Met Gala was skipped by Lively and Reynolds so they could attend Wrexham's open-top bus parade.

In an interview, Wrexham revealed that his wife is now obsessed with the club. He said, "We were laying in bed after the Wembley match and she's like, 'I'm now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town and everything it represents and where it can go.’” Three months after giving birth to her fourth child, the Gossip Girl star was spotted filming in New York for an upcoming movie based on the 2016 book It Ends With Us.

