Ryan Reynolds trolls Brad Pitt with an UNSEEN BTS photo from the sets of Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Brad Pitt as he shares an never before seen photo of the latter from the sets of Deadpool 2. Brad played Vanisher in the 2018 movie.

Deadpool 2 released in 2018 and it featured some of the best jokes. Ryan Reynolds took the franchise a notch higher with the help of Josh Brolin, who also played Thanos that summer in Avengers: Infinity War, a Hugh Jackman cameo reprising his Wolverine role and an intriguing storyline. The superhero movie also teased the X-Force in the making before David Leitch decided to end the squad even before it began with a series of unfortunate events. Fans would recall that one of those members was the Vanisher, played by Brad Pitt.

Although, as the name suggests, the comic superhero wasn't visible in the movie until he meets with an accident and fans were surprised to see Brad play the invisible superhero. Over the weekend, the Deadpool actor was seen revisiting Deadpool 2 by sharing a few unseen photos from behind-the-scenes when he trolled Brad. Ryan cropped Brad out of the frame and said, "Worked with a lot of great bit players. This guy played Vanisher."

The photo brought back memories of all the times Ryan has trolled Blake Lively and Hugh. Check out the photo below:

Ryan has previously revealed that Brad charged a cup of coffee for the surprising cameo. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan said, "I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, 'Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?' And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, 'I'm doing it for nothing.' And it was a total solid and the nicest thing anyone could do."

