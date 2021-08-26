Ryan Reynolds trolls wife Blake Lively on her 34th birthday by sharing THIS hilarious post

Ryan Reynolds took trolling his wife Blake Lively on another level this year with a birthday snub. As Lively turned 34, Reynolds took to his Instagram to share a post about his favourite thing that happened on August 25 and it wasn't a tribute to his wife who was born on that date but in fact a funny TikTok video with Mariah Carey.

Every year, Ryan and Blake make sure to wish each other on their birthdays in the most hilarious of ways and this time, Reynolds went all out as he snubbed Blake on her 34th birthday by naming his favourite thing about August 25 and didn't even mention her. Sharing an Instagram story that re-shared his TikTok video with Mariah Carey, Reynolds wrote, "My favourite thing that's ever happened on August 25."

The video showed Reynolds and Carey pulling a duet as they were seen singing along to her 1995 classic Fantasy. While Mariah outshined with her gorgeous vocals, Ryan added comic relief to the video by enacting hilarious moves such as fluttering his arms like a butterfly.

Check out Ryan Reynolds' post here:

As for Ryan and Blake's funny birthday interactions, previously Reynolds had wished his wife in 2019 by sharing their worst selfies together. The pictures showed Lively with her eyes shut in all the photos.

Lively took has been known to poke fun at Reynolds ample of times including when she wished model Gigi Hadid on her birthday saying, "I think you and I make a much better couple" as she sat between Ryan and Hadid in a throwback photo.

