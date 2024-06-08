Ryan Reynolds Unveils Brand New Trailer Of Deadpool & Wolverine For Best Friend’s Day; WATCH

Ryan Reynolds released a new trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine on the occasion of Best Friend’s Day. Taking to his social media account, the actor shared the new trailer with the caption, “I hope everyone gets to work with their best friend at least once in their lifetime. I know I can’t wait to finally do it.”

Soon after The Proposal actor shared the look of his upcoming movie, the fans of the Deadpool movie expressed their excitement through their comments on the actor's post.

Fans react to the new trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine

After the new trailer release of Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel fans assembled to react to the announcement shared by Reynolds on this social media platform. The audience noticed that the makers of the film used a mixed version of Wiz Khalifa’s Black and Yellow song.

One of the fans shared, “Ain’t no way you took the Black and Yellow song and changed it to Red and Yellow. You damn genius.” Another user thought, “Haven’t been in a movie theater since the pandemic but I think I’ll have to take my husband to this!!

The other fan claimed, "This film is going to be incredible; I can't wait until I can watch it! good job, Ryan!" And yet another movie fan shared, “Two omega [level mutants] mess with time and universe... This is called perfection.”

What will Deadpool and Wolverine be about?

While the audience is excited for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to return on screen together, the plot of the film will revolve around the partnership of two Wade Wilson and Wolverine, who will fight evil together. According to the official synopsis of the film, “Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.”

Earlier, the makers of the Marvel film had also announced Wolverine-themed popcorn buckets as a marketing tactic, which got the fans excited about the upcoming movie.

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26.

