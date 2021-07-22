Ryan Reynolds WANTS to possess Hugh Jackman’s sense of wellbeing; Calls him his ‘life sherpa’

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been back and forth on friendly banter for quite some time now. Their apparent “feud” has led to Reynold making jokes at Hugh’s expense in his Deadpool movies. In a recent interview on the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, via ComicBook, Ryan Reynolds has, however, stated that his banter with Jackman is nothing but his way of showing how much he wants to be like the Wolverine actor. In the interview, Reynolds was witnessed saying all nice things about Jackman.

“You know Hugh Jackman is...I really shouldn’t say this, but he... he makes kindness look like murder. I mean he really is just the nicest guy you’d ever meet. And it drives me nuts sometimes”, Reynold began. Speaking of how Jackman is the “real deal”, Reynolds wishes he could follow how the Les Mis star possesses the sense of wellbeing. “I wanna understand that [Jackman’s sense of wellbeing] to some degree, so we sometimes hate and lash out at the things we cannot understand....So I tend to hate and lash out at Hugh, and he reciprocates of course because he’s nothing if not a sportsman,” the Deadpool actor said.

Amid the interview, Reynolds called Jackman his “life sherpa”, and one of the best guys he knows. Fans are grateful that the apparent “feud” is nothing but a way for the two actors to show immense love and respect for one another.

Earlier in May, Jackman had showered Reynold’s with his support when the latter posted about his struggles with anxiety. Stating how proud Jackman is of Reynolds, he wrote, “Mate - your honesty is not only brave but, I’m positive will help countless others who struggle with anxiety too. Good on you!”

