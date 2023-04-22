Ryan Reynolds was reluctant to remarry after his divorce from Scarlett Johansson: A look at their relationship

Scarlett Johansson, the popular Hollywood star is now winning the internet after she heaped praises on her ex-husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. The former couple, who started dating in 2007, tied the knot the same year. However, the marriage hit the rock bottom in 2010, and the couple announced separation. But, in her recent appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop podcast, Scarlett Johansson stated that Ryan Reynolds is indeed a 'good guy.' Well, the actress's comment made it clear that the former couple is not on bad terms.

Now, let's have a look at Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds's relationship...

When Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson started dating

For the unversed, rumours regarding Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynold's relationship after the actress and her former then-fiance Alanis Morissette called off their engagement in 2007. However, it is not clear when the actor exactly hit it off or fell in love, as both of them decided to keep all the details strictly private.

The engagement and wedding

After a lot of speculation, Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds made their relationship in 2008 and got engaged in May, of the same year. The former couple tied the knot in September 2008, in a private ceremony which was held at Vancouver Island.