Ryan Reynolds wishes 'spectacular' wife Blake Lively on her 35th birthday with adorable snaps

Blake Lively celebrated her 35th birthday on August 25 and the actress had also dropped a stunning thirst trap of herself sporting a bikini ahead of the same. In a sweet tribute for his wife on her birthday, Ryan Reynolds also took to Instagram and shared a post consisting of some of their sweetest photos together including their Met Gala visit.

Wishing his wife, Ryan who is otherwise known to troll Lively wrote a rather sweet birthday message as he said, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again." Leaving a comment on his heartwarming love note, Blake commented with heart emojis and proudly wrote, "My guy."

The photos shared by Reynolds included sweet selfies and also some goofy moments as one of the pictures showed Blake's face being covered with a vegetable. Ryan's post also received comments from the couple's friends and collaborators including Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld who dropped cake emojis in the comments. Also, Reynolds' The Adam Project co-star, Walker Scobell wrote, "Happy birthday Blake!!"

Check out Ryan Reynolds' post here:

Ryan and Blake are completing 10 years of marriage this year and recently in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reynolds discussed what it means to him and added, "I'm paired up with my best friend." The actor further added, "When that happens, you recognize how unbelievably lucky you are." The couple will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in September this year.

