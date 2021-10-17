Ryan Reynolds wraps up shooting Spirited, ANNOUNCES taking 'a little sabbatical' from movies

Ryan Reynolds seems to be tired after filming Spirited, which is understandable. On Saturday, Oct. 16, the actor posted on Instagram about his "challenging" forthcoming Christmas film for Apple TV+, and although he said that shooting with co-stars Will Ferrrell and Octavia Spencer was a wonderful experience, he's ready for a break now that he's through.

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making,” Reynolds wrote in the caption. However, Spirited, a musical that reimagines A Christmas Carol with Reynolds as Ebeneezer Scrooge, required Reynolds to do more than simply act. He mentioned the amount of effort that went into the part, stating, “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.” However, Reynolds got a lot out of it. He added that “singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true.”

Check out his post here:

Meanwhile, the whole Spirited crew received a hearty welcome. Reynolds complimented his coworkers for being "flush" with both compassion and skill, emphasizing that both are essential to him. Even though he looked forward to his sabbatical, he said he'll miss "every second" of working with such a "obscenely gifted group of creators and artists."

Interestingly, as per Bustle, throughout the production of Spirited, the actor provided many updates. He celebrated his first day of filming with Ferrell in July by posting a photo of the two on social media in which they are literally in one another's faces. His co-star, who portrays the Ghost of Christmas Present, was characterized as "one of [his] comedy idols" in the caption.

ALSO READ:Ryan Reynolds TEAMS UP with Will Ferrell to show off their vocals in a viral TikTok harmony trend; WATCH