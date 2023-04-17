Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige to get engaged as latter teases ‘next chapter of their lives’? DEETS here

In a recent Instagram post, Paige has penned a heartwarming note for Seacrest as she teases about the ‘next chapter of their lives’. Now fans are begging the couple to get engaged soon

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 17, 2023   |  08:12 AM IST  |  246
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest's relationship with his girlfriend Aubrey Paige is definitely a fan favorite with people eager to know more about the couple. In a recent Instagram post, Paige has penned a heartwarming note for Seacrest as she teases about the ‘next chapter of their lives’. Now fans are begging the couple to get engaged soon.

Last month, fans started speculating that Ryan Seacrest is engaged to Aubrey Paige as the 48 year old host was spotted wearing a ring on his finger during the talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. However, he quickly cleared the air and confirmed that he is not engaged while Kelly Ripa pointed out that the ring was in middle finger.

Continue reading to know more about Aubrey Paige’s Instagram post.

Aubrey Paige’s Instagram post

In a recent Instagram post of Aubrey Paige, the couple could be seen enjoying a helicopter ride and golfing together. The model captioned the post by praising Seacrest and wrote, ‘Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others’.

Paige added, ‘I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life’. The model also wished her longtime partner joy and relaxation in the coming moments of her life.

On April 14, the last episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan starring Seacrest aired as he decided leave the live talk show. It was attended by Ryan Seacrest’s family as well as marked by a rare appearance of Aubrey Paige. This episode was certainly an emotional rollercoaster as Kelly Ripa hoped that Seacrest could make a guest appearance on the show in future.    

ALSO READ: Why did Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' children block them on social media? Actress reveals

Ryan Seacrest

Does Ryan Seacrest have a baby?
"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest doesn't have any children, but he says he's getting valuable experience by working with Katy Perry, who brings her daughter Daisy Dove to the set.
Who is replacing Ryan Seacrest?
Thank you for the greatest six years.” Seacrest will be replaced by Ripa's husband, actor Mark Consuelos
Did Ryan Seacrest get married?
While Ryan dated several of his ex-girlfriends for many years, he has never been married.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!