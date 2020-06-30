Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor call it quits amidst his vacation with a mystery woman?

Ryan Seacrest reportedly might be single again as he vacations with a mysterious woman post his split from Shayna Taylor. Read all about it below.

TV host Ryan Seacrest could rejoin the ranks of the most eligible Hollywood bachelors. On Monday, Seacrest's rep reported his split with chef Shayna Taylor, telling E! News that "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple." News of Ryan, 45, and 28-year-old Shayna's decision to part ways broke as The Daily Mail published photos of the star vacationing with a mystery woman in Mexico.

In the meantime, one source told E! News that Ryan, real estate entrepreneur Mike Meldman and a group of friends flew to Cabo San Lucas in a private jet over the weekend for some rest and relaxation in the sun. "He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa," the insider shared. "Ryan looked relaxed and was able to just sit and chat," explained the source. "He didn't have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl." Describing their getaway as "romantic," the source said Ryan and the woman left together at the end of their stay.

Ryan was first linked to Shayna in 2014, but since then, their relationship status has remained on-again, off-again. Ryan shared a special insight into their love story on Live With Kelly and Ryan in May 2020. "I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna," he shared at the time. "It is our third time together. So we've gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we're celebrating as well." Seacrest then clarified, "It's an 8-year run, but it's our third run together. So we celebrate each trial."

That’s when co-host Kelly Ripa quipped, "Third time's a charm!" to which Ryan responded, "Listen, nothing's perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right." Shayna is yet to comment publicly on the breakup. They last split in February 2019 before reconciling months later.

Share your comment ×